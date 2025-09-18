 
Billy Ray Cyrus stands in the way of Kevin Costner's new romance: Source

Kevin Costner has moved on from Christine Baumgartner heartbreak

Web Desk
September 18, 2025

Photo: Kevin Costner's new romantic interest hindered by Billy Ray Cyrus: Source

Kevin Costner reportedly has been eyeing a new love interest.

RadarOnline.com recently reported that the 70-year-old actor still has feelings for Elizabeth Hurley. 

Reportedly, his interest in Hurley developed in the late ’90s when he was dating her roommate.

It has been confirmed that Costner is eyeing A-list Hollywood names to date after his last marriage failure.

“He’s A-list, so there’s no reason he shouldn’t have an A-list girlfriend,” a spy previously told Life & Style.

Now, a new reported established that Costner has thought about Hurley a lot in the months after his divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

However, the actor's interest has been met with a major roadblock as Hurley is now dating Miley Cyrus's dad Billy Ray.

The confirmed their romance on Easter Sunday with PDA-filled photos on social media.

"Of course, the only thing in the way is Billy Ray," a spy confided before signing off from the chat. 

