Adele ready to shed light on her ‘most turbulent’ part of life with ‘30’

Adele announced that her new album, 30, will be dropping on November 19

British singer Adele is opening up about her upcoming album and what it is centered around.

In a new Instagram post, the Hello singer, 33, announced that her new album, 30, will be dropping on November 19.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago,” she wrote.

“Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly — willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!” she said.

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life,” she added.

“And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out. It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice.”

“Not to forget the one who’s wild and says ‘It’s your Saturn return babes fuck it, you only live once.’ The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn’t want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D,” she went on to write.

“That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care! And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I’d stopped checking in with them because I’d become so consumed by my own grief,” she shared.

“I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is x,” she added.