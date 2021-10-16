Katrina Kaif is all praises for rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal: ‘pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking’

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif praised her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal for outstanding performance in film Sardar Udham, released on Friday.



The Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram and shared the poster of Sardar Udham to heap praises on Vicky.

Vicky Kaushal essays the titular role in the film, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Sharing the poster in her Insta Story, Katrina said, “@shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling.”

She further said, “@vickykaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking” followed by a broken heart, hands joined in prayer and a star emoji.

Katrina and Vicky are rumoured to be dating since 2019, however, they have not officially confirmed their relationship.

Meanwhile, Katrina along with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, attended a special screening of Sardar Udham, hosted by Vicky recently.