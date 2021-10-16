Britney Spears: 'I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake'

Britney Spears is gradually braving through the trauma of her conservatorship battle.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the diva shared how she is overcoming her insecurities one step at a time.

"I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!! For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!!," began Britney in her elaborate Instagram post.

She continued, "I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me !!! The paps run through the trees and onto the road when I drive home and it's creepy !!!! And I have to drive by an elementary school … the kids are a big deal … but so am I !!!!! I don't like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do ... it's like they want me to do something crazy !!! (sic)"

However, things are gradually getting better for the popstar, who is learning to find happiness in the little things. At the same time, Britney is also asking her family to dread the day when she opens up about the atrocities they practiced with her.

"I'm disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country !!! I’m celebrating Christmas way early this year … because why not ???!!! I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!! Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!! In the meantime … I’m staying clear of the business which is all I’ve ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me !!! Anyway … God bless you all (sic)," she concluded.



