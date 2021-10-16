 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Sean Penn splits from third wife Leila George

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Sean Penn splits from third wife Leila George

Sean Penn, 61 Australian actress Leila George, 29, after 15 months of marriage.

Leila had filed the divorce papers at Los Angeles County Superior Court, just over a year since the couple married, according to celebrity website TMZ.

They  first met in 2016 on the set of film The Last Face, and dated for four years before marrying in a private ceremony at their family home last year.

The couple do not have any children together. Penn has been married three times before, first to pop superstar Madonna from 1985-1989 and then to House of Cards and Forrest Gump actress Robin Wright.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles, William competing for ‘environmentalist king-in-waiting’ title

Prince Charles, William competing for ‘environmentalist king-in-waiting’ title
Prince Charles struggling under Prince William’s growing popularity: ‘To be erased’

Prince Charles struggling under Prince William’s growing popularity: ‘To be erased’
Queen claps back at Prince Charles’ monarchy by ‘pushing lesser royals’

Queen claps back at Prince Charles’ monarchy by ‘pushing lesser royals’
I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake: Britney Spears

I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake: Britney Spears
Prince Harry to ‘reach out’ to donors from Diana event after refusing invite

Prince Harry to ‘reach out’ to donors from Diana event after refusing invite
Black Panther star Dorothy Steel dies at 95

Black Panther star Dorothy Steel dies at 95
Simone Biles marks 2021 the most 'courageous' year of her career

Simone Biles marks 2021 the most 'courageous' year of her career
Medal for Prince William's Earthshot Prize unveiled

Medal for Prince William's Earthshot Prize unveiled

Kate Middleton and Prince William react to David Amess's murder

Kate Middleton and Prince William react to David Amess's murder

Harry Potter director reveals why Robin Williams wasn’t cast

Harry Potter director reveals why Robin Williams wasn’t cast
Prince Charles risks ‘total eclipse’ by Prince William: report

Prince Charles risks ‘total eclipse’ by Prince William: report
Dwayne Johnson spills the beans on his emotional triggers

Dwayne Johnson spills the beans on his emotional triggers

Latest

view all