Sean Penn splits from third wife Leila George

Sean Penn, 61 Australian actress Leila George, 29, after 15 months of marriage.



Leila had filed the divorce papers at Los Angeles County Superior Court, just over a year since the couple married, according to celebrity website TMZ.



They first met in 2016 on the set of film The Last Face, and dated for four years before marrying in a private ceremony at their family home last year.

The couple do not have any children together. Penn has been married three times before, first to pop superstar Madonna from 1985-1989 and then to House of Cards and Forrest Gump actress Robin Wright.