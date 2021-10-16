 
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's favourite Bollywood actress disclosed

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan’s favourite Bollywood actress disclosed
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan’s favourite Bollywood actress disclosed

Turkish star Esra Bilgic, who is better known as Halime Sultan, has disclosed her favourite Bollywood actress and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.

Esra, who essays the lead role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, seems a die-hard fan of Sonam Kapoor.

Esra took to Twitter and shared the title song of film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and heaped praises on Sonam Kapoor.

She also admired Bollywood playback singer Palak Muchhal for her melodious voice.

Posting the video, Esra aka Halime Sultan tweeted in Turkish which reads: “Silky voice and Sonam Kapoor's immaculate talent. A visual feast. 'PREM RATAN DHAN PAYO' Title Song (Full VIDEO) | Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor”.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Meanwhile, Esra celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday, October 14 and received love from fans and friends.

