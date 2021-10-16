 
Saturday Oct 16 2021
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferell wraps shooting for 'Spirited'

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferell wraps shooting for Spirited

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferell have wrapped the shoot for their  upcoming film 'Spirited'.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared multiple pictures from the sets of the comedy film and wrote, "That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago."

He wrote, "Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great Octavia Spencer."

Reynolds added, "Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists."

"These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both"



