Sunday Oct 17 2021
Rebel Wilson touches upon her fertility journey: ‘It’s an emotional roller-coaster’

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

American actor Rebel Wilson is opening up about her weight loss journey as well as her desire of starting a family of her own.

During an interview with The Sunday Telegraph’s Stellar Magazine, the 41-year-old Pitch Perfect star touched upon her fertility journey and embracing her ‘inner siren.’

Wilson said she is still “unclear” about her journey: “It’s still a bit unclear whether that’ll be the case. I feel like [it’s] not over yet. It’s kind of an emotional roller-coaster. But I’ve been trying my best, so whatever will be, will be.”

“I grew up not really trading on my looks, I was the personality girl. But after going through my whole health transformation last year, I’ve been in touch with this ‘inner siren’,” she shared.

This comes five months after the actor revealed she has been undergoing treatments for fertility.

“To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense…but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds,” she wrote on her Instagram.

