Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ beats BTS’ Spotify record for most streams in a day

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ beats BTS’ and secures her name as the most-streamed song on Spotify with Easy on Me, in the 24-hour mark.



Spotify announced the news in a Twitter post where it revealed the singer had set a brand new record on the streaming service via her 30 album teaser single Easy on Me.

The entire track is a black-and-white clip that was released to social media and showcases the singer entering a cassette tape into her car DVD player.

It contains a soft and gentle piano accompaniment and oozes pop-country vibes.







