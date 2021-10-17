 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 17 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ beats BTS’ Spotify record for most streams in a day

By
HAHiba Anjum

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ beats BTS’ Spotify record for most streams in a day
Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ beats BTS’ Spotify record for most streams in a day

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ beats BTS’ and secures her name as the most-streamed song on Spotify with Easy on Me, in the 24-hour mark.

Spotify announced the news in a Twitter post where it revealed the singer had set a brand new record on the streaming service via her 30 album teaser single Easy on Me.

The entire track is a black-and-white clip that was released to social media and showcases the singer entering a cassette tape into her car DVD player.

It contains a soft and gentle piano accompaniment and oozes pop-country vibes. 



More From Entertainment:

Dua Lipa lives it up with Donatella Versace at London party

Dua Lipa lives it up with Donatella Versace at London party

'End of the road' as Little Mix members reportedly to embark solo careers

'End of the road' as Little Mix members reportedly to embark solo careers
Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green signature away from divorce settlement

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green signature away from divorce settlement
Watch: John Cena reprises DC role with 'Peacemaker' trailer

Watch: John Cena reprises DC role with 'Peacemaker' trailer
Kourtney Kardashian acted 'bratty' after causing ruckus in commercial flight

Kourtney Kardashian acted 'bratty' after causing ruckus in commercial flight
Prince Williams answers 'if unicorns are real' in Instagram Q&A

Prince Williams answers 'if unicorns are real' in Instagram Q&A
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for holding onto ‘very wide’ rift

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for holding onto ‘very wide’ rift
Duchess Camilla blasted for ‘mafia thug move’ to Princess Diana: report

Duchess Camilla blasted for ‘mafia thug move’ to Princess Diana: report
Prince Charles, William ‘need to stop’ dropping ‘alienating bombs’

Prince Charles, William ‘need to stop’ dropping ‘alienating bombs’
Dwayne Johnson releases exclusive look into ‘Black Adam’ costume

Dwayne Johnson releases exclusive look into ‘Black Adam’ costume

Latest

view all