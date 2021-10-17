 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry will feel ashamed of himself, says royal expert after Charles praises William

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Royal father and son working towards the same goals is very moving in what has been a very difficult year. I hope one day Harry will feel ashamed of himself, said royal biographer while commenting Prince William's latest social media post.

Prince Charles, while sharing a picture with William , said "I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of the Earthshot Prize"

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have stepped down from their royal duties to live an independent life in the United States.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settled in California with their two children.


