 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Adele shares she suffered from 'anxiety attack' amid divorce

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 19, 2021

Adele shares she suffered from anxiety attack amid divorce

Adele has opened up about her divorce and shared that she suffered from an "anxiety attack" amid the fallout.

Speaking on Australian radio station Carrie & Tommy, the songstress shared that one of her songs in her upcoming album featured a voicemail she left to a friend when she was suffering from a panic attack.

At the time she was divorcing from her ex-husband Simon Konecki and shared that she was trying to put on a brave for her nine-year-old son Angelo when she was putting him to bed.

"It's in the song about my son, it's at the end, in the outro. I was really frightened," she said. 

"I was having an anxiety attack and I called my best friend to try to talk to her to calm me down but she didn't bloody answer.

"It shines some light on... I'm talking about my son in the rest of the song, and once I put him to bed I can stop putting on that brave face.'

"So often mum is mum and dad is dad, and who they are outside that role is never really discussed in childhood. So it's more that.

"And when he does get older he will understand, because life is going to hit him as well, of what I was going through."

More From Entertainment:

Patriotic Chinese-made war movie ahead of 'No Time To Die' at box office

Patriotic Chinese-made war movie ahead of 'No Time To Die' at box office

Angelina Jolie talks about new film 'Eternals'

Angelina Jolie talks about new film 'Eternals'
Scott Disick knew Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker was inevitable

Scott Disick knew Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker was inevitable
Family kept Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker engagement hidden from Scott Disick

Family kept Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker engagement hidden from Scott Disick
Jamie Foxx reveals why he rejects the idea of marriage

Jamie Foxx reveals why he rejects the idea of marriage
Paul McCartney finally reveals woman who inspired Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’

Paul McCartney finally reveals woman who inspired Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’

Mel Brooks, 95, to write sequel to 'History of the World'

Mel Brooks, 95, to write sequel to 'History of the World'
Kumail Nanjiani rocks Pakistani designer Umar Sayeed's sherwani at 'Eternals' premiere

Kumail Nanjiani rocks Pakistani designer Umar Sayeed's sherwani at 'Eternals' premiere
Disney pushes back multiple Marvel flicks, including 'Indiana Jones' sequel

Disney pushes back multiple Marvel flicks, including 'Indiana Jones' sequel

Kanye West is now officially known as 'Ye'

Kanye West is now officially known as 'Ye'
Joss Whedon reportedly threatens Gal Gadot’s career during reshoots of Justice League

Joss Whedon reportedly threatens Gal Gadot’s career during reshoots of Justice League
Adele celebrating release of her new album 30 with a TV concert special One Night Only

Adele celebrating release of her new album 30 with a TV concert special One Night Only

Latest

view all