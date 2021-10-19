Kanye West steps out wearing odd looking face mask

Kanye West made sure to turn heads when he stepped out wearing a strange accessory.

The rapper, who has changed his name to Ye, wore a freaky prosthetic mask which seemed to be of a Caucasian woman, as the mask included eyeshadow, when he was riding a cab from JFK airport in New York.

He later changed into a standard cloth mask.

His outing comes after a Los Angeles judge granted the 44-year-old's name change request from Kanye to Ye.

The mercurial performer had filed the request in August, citing "personal reasons."

Take a look:



