Tuesday Oct 19 2021
Harry Styles joins Marvel Cinematic Universe with exciting role

Harry Styles has scored a major movie role.

According to Variety, the former One Direction singer joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he has taken on the role of Eros, in the movie The Eternals.

The 27-year-old was recently making headlines after it was speculated that he was to play Thanos’ brother in an upcoming Marvel movie which was not disclosed but now turns out to be The Eternals.

News of his role was unearthed during the premiere where the outlet reported “Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos.”

It turns out that the singer-turned-actor made his surprise appearance in the end-credits scene. 

