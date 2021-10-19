 
sports
T20 World Cup: You'd be surprised to know who designed Scotland's kit

Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 17 runs in the fifth match of the first round — Twitter/ Cricket Scotland
The kit (jersey) of a team representing the country in any sport is very important and the responsibility of designing it is also given to experienced designers.

However, the kit for the Scotland cricket team, participating in the ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, was not designed by a famous and experienced designer.

Instead, it was designed by a 12-year-old girl, Rebecca Downie.

Taking to Twitter, Cricket Scotland announced that the brains behind the squad's dark-purple kit was Downie, who hails from Haddington, a town in East Lothian, Scotland.

"She was following our first game on TV, proudly sporting the shirt she designed herself," Cricket Scotland. "Thank you again, Rebecca!"

The T20 Men's World Cup — the biggest event being held by the ICC since the pandemic — is underway in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. It kicked off on October 17, 2021, and will conclude on November 14, 2021.


