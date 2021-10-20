 
entertainment
HAHiba Anjum

Dwayne Johnson shares the complex job description of an actor

HAHiba Anjum

Dwayne Johnson recently addressed some of the multitudes that exist within the entertainment industry.

The Rock expressed all the complexities on Instagram and even referenced his Vanity Fair cover for the occasion.

The post included a look into the personal definition of an actor and wrote, “I consider myself an industrialist, an entrepreneur and a businessman.”

“I’m in the relationship business. I’m in the customer service business. And I love creating products and brands that have a certain quality to them to deliver to people.”


