Wednesday Oct 20 2021
Willy Wonka songwriter Leslie Bricusse dies at age 90

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Willy Wonka’s official songwriter Leslie Bricusse passed away recently at the mature age of 90.

The academy award-winning songwriter is a veteran in the entertainment industry, responsible for producing hit songs and credits including, Doctor Dolittle and Willy Wonka’s Cholate Factory.

A tribute regarding his passing was released by his son Adam on Instagram and the post also featured candid snaps of the lyricist with his son and wife.

The announcement also had a loving caption that read, “My Dearest Father, passed away peacefully this morning.... Please raise a glass for him”.

Adam even included lyrics from his father’s famous 1964 song named Feeling Good and the lyric read, "Sleep in peace when the day is done ... And I'm feeling good."

Check it out below:



