Wednesday Oct 20 2021
Hiba Bukhari says she is 'committed', shares mystery man is 'famous'

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Hiba Bukhari says she is 'committed', shares mystery man is 'famous'

Actor Hiba Bukhari has dropped a bombshell news for all of her fans.

The Deewangi star recently engaged in a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, where she also spilled the beans on getting married soon.

Hiba's confession came after a fan in her DMs expressed his love for the actor. 

"I am committed," she wrote with an engagement ring emoticon.

Soon after Hiba's surprising disclosure, fans eagerly asked some follow-up questions, including the name of her fiancé.

"Plz ap apnay fiance ka naam btyn ya koi pic hi show kar dyn...ya ye hi bta dyn ky kia ham suy jante hain...plz( Please revealed the name of your fiance or show his picture..and also share if we all know him)" to which the actor replied, " Hmm..ek baat ka jawab de sakti, jee jante hai(Hmm..I can only answer one of this question, yes you all know him)."

Although Hiba did not disclose the name of her to-be husband, a number of fans speculated that she is committed to actor Arez Ahmed.

