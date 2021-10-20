Billie Eilish touches on her first-ever meeting with royals: 'It was amazing'

Meeting for the first time, Eilish said the royals made her feel so warm and welcomed

Billie Eilish cannot help but gush over how friendly and amicable members of the royal family are.



Meeting for the first time, Eilish said they made her feel so warm and welcomed.

The Grammy winner rubbed shoulders with William, Kate, Charles and Camilla at the September 2021 premiere of No Time to Die, for which she penned the theme song.

Although "there was a whole list" of guidelines to follow at the event amid the coronavirus pandemic, Eilish didn't stick to the rule book.

"But I tried to. I was planning on it and they were just so normal," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the following month.

"They didn't make me feel like, 'Oh, I'm scared, I can't talk to them.' They were very complimentary and they had all these questions for me. They were just very friendly and funny and sweet. I don't know, I can't complain. It was amazing," she added.

Eilish is not the only celebrity to have sung praises of the royal family. Taylor Swift had similar things to say when ang an impromptu number with the Duke of Cambridge and Jon Bon Jovi, “We jumped on the stage and started to sing and then we were really yelling into the microphone and clapping hands. I still can't believe I've sung with Prince William," she shared.