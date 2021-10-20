 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish touches on her first-ever meeting with royals: 'It was amazing'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Meeting for the first time, Eilish said the royals made her feel so warm and welcomed

Billie Eilish cannot help but gush over how friendly and amicable members of the royal family are.

Meeting for the first time, Eilish said they made her feel so warm and welcomed. 

The Grammy winner rubbed shoulders with William, Kate, Charles and Camilla at the September 2021 premiere of No Time to Die, for which she penned the theme song.

Although "there was a whole list" of guidelines to follow at the event amid the coronavirus pandemic, Eilish didn't stick to the rule book.

"But I tried to. I was planning on it and they were just so normal," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the following month.

"They didn't make me feel like, 'Oh, I'm scared, I can't talk to them.' They were very complimentary and they had all these questions for me. They were just very friendly and funny and sweet. I don't know, I can't complain. It was amazing," she added.

Eilish is not the only celebrity to have sung praises of the royal family. Taylor Swift had similar things to say when ang an impromptu number with the Duke of Cambridge and Jon Bon Jovi, “We jumped on the stage and started to sing and then we were really yelling into the microphone and clapping hands. I still can't believe I've sung with Prince William," she shared. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Seon-ho publicly apologizes after abortion claims

Kim Seon-ho publicly apologizes after abortion claims
Disney delays release of several Marvel sequels and fifth 'Indiana Jones' film

Disney delays release of several Marvel sequels and fifth 'Indiana Jones' film
Alyssa Milano taken into custody during White House protest

Alyssa Milano taken into custody during White House protest
Salma Hayek reveals she and Chloé Zhao had a ‘serious fight’ over ‘Eternals’ script

Salma Hayek reveals she and Chloé Zhao had a ‘serious fight’ over ‘Eternals’ script

Harry Styles joins Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos’ brother, Eros

Harry Styles joins Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos’ brother, Eros
Willy Wonka songwriter Leslie Bricusse dies at age 90

Willy Wonka songwriter Leslie Bricusse dies at age 90
Dwayne Johnson shares the complex job description of an actor

Dwayne Johnson shares the complex job description of an actor
Amelia Hamlin reacts to Kourtney Kardashian's engagement with Travis Barker

Amelia Hamlin reacts to Kourtney Kardashian's engagement with Travis Barker
Miley Cyrus expresses a growing need for ‘more competition’: ‘It’s lonely here’

Miley Cyrus expresses a growing need for ‘more competition’: ‘It’s lonely here’
Céline Dion pushes back Las Vegas show over 'unforeseen medical symptoms'

Céline Dion pushes back Las Vegas show over 'unforeseen medical symptoms'
Madonna opens up about script of her upcoming biopic

Madonna opens up about script of her upcoming biopic

Latest

view all