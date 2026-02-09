Katie Price's ex JJ Slater sparks health fears with cryptic post

Katie Price's ex, JJ Slater, left fans worried about his health after sharing a post on Instagram on Sunday following the former glamour model's shotgun wedding.

The former model, 47, shocked the showbiz world when she announced her engagement last month, just days after her split from reality star JJ Slater, 32 confessing she didn't see a future with him.

The wedding reportedly took place only days after the engagement, with sources claiming that even her family were unaware of the star's new relationship with 'businessman' Lee, 43.

Now, JJ has shared a cryptic post while while spending time in Miami, Florida after his recent breakup from Katie.

He showed off his tattoos in a pair of red swimming trunks as he relaxed in a hot tub and simply captioned the snap, 'Recovery.'

It comes after JJ shared a 'massive red flag' in his relationship with Katie and claimed he caught her sending messages to the footballers during the couple's 2024 holiday in Cyprus.

JJ said: 'We were out at a karaoke bar and having drinks, having fun. The bar closed, so we went home and Kate wanted to carry on drinking or playing drinking games with her friends. I was tired, so I said 'I'm gonna go to sleep'.

He told The Sun: 'Kate went upstairs with her friends. I woke up at like 5-6 am and she wasn't there I walked upstairs to find where she was and then, on the phone, she was messaging the footballers. It was Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker.'

JJ and Katie began dating in February 2024 and Katie even spoke of having a child together, her sixth, but in the end, it wasn't meant to be.