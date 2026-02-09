Adam Peaty's mother calls husband her 'rock' after being excluded from son's wedding

Adam Peaty's estranged mother, Caroline, shared a sweet tribute to her husband Mark to mark their 34th wedding anniversary, insisting he has always been her 'rock.'

The couple were left heartbroken following an dramatic row that resulted in the Olympian excluding his own mother and father from the wedding celebrations.

Peaty, a devout Christian, tied the knot with influencer and Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly at Bath Cathedral on December 27.

The Peaty family were reportedly uninvited from the nuptials, aside from Adam's sister Beth who was a bridesmaid alongside Holly's sisters Megan and Tilly.

Caroline Peaty's official Instagram account

Caroline failed to acknowledge the feud in a post on Instagram on Sunday, where she praised Mark 'for being her rock.'

Posting a collection of snaps with her spouse, Caroline wrote: 'Happy Wedding Anniversary to my lovely husband. 34 years married, 37 together. Thank you for always being there, and for being my rock. Love you, for always.'

Last month the family reportedly told friends they have 'given up hope' of reconciling with their son after Gordon's latest social media comment.

The chef referred to himself as 'dad' in a comment on Adam's wedding video where the Olympian said he would 'always choose' his new wife Holly.