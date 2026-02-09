Cardi B joins Bad Bunny's halftime show amid drama with Stefon Diggs' team

Cardi B cheered on boyfriend Stefon Diggs as the Patriots faced off against the Seahawks

Cardi B had something up her sleeve after all for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Grammy-winning rapper made a surprise appearance during a performance of Yo Perreo Sola, dancing alongside other guests like Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, and Karol G. Though her moment on stage was brief, Cardi made a lasting impression in a stunning nude off-the-shoulder corset mini dress paired with matching stockings, completing the look with a voluminous blowout and a sparkling diamond necklace.

Cardi was already in Santa Clara, California, for the big game, attending Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium to support her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, whose team, the New England Patriots, played and lost against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, February 8. Her arrival followed reports that fellow Patriots WAGs (wives and girlfriends) don’t approve of “diva” Cardi’s “flashy behaviour,” per Page Six.

The couple was first linked in 2024 and fuelled romance rumours after being spotted together on Valentine’s Day 2025. They welcomed a baby boy in November, whose name remains hidden.

Ahead of the halftime show, Cardi teased the possibility of an appearance while praising Bad Bunny, who made history as the first artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show entirely in Spanish. According to NBC, it became the most watched Halftime show, surpassing Kendrick Lamar and Michael Jackson’s records.

Cardi’s support was loud and proud as she told The Associated Press, “I’m proud of everything that he’s been standing up for against ICE and everything.”

Reflecting on the cultural moment, the Bodack Yellow hitmaker added, “It just feels like everything is aligned right now. It just shows how Hispanics, Latinos. … We standing. They standing. We all standing.”

When asked about joining Bad Bunny onstage, Cardi played coy. “That’d be exciting,” she said, though her smile said the rest.