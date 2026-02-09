 
Green Day steers clear of political showdown during Super Bowl performance

Green Day opened Super Bowl LX on Sunday

Geo News Digital Desk
February 09, 2026

Green Day performed a comparatively tame show at the 2026 Super Bowl, omitting several political references from their renowned hits.

The rock band opened Super Bowl LX at the Levi’s Stadium in California, kicking off their stint with a performance of their 1997 single, Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life).

However, as the group launched into a performance of one of their most politically relevant tracks, Holiday, its heavy hitting lyrics were notably missing from frontman Billie Joe Armstrong’s vocals.

The song’s dig at former President George W. Bush, “Sieg Heil to the President Gasman”, was left out of the latest performance.

While the revised lyrics for Green Day’s 2004 hit American Idiot — “I’m not part of a MAGA agenda” — were also skipped over.

The docile performance was in stark contrast to the band’s outing at Spotify’s Super Bowl party just ahead of the newly concluded show.

“To all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are, quit your sh****-a** job. Quit that sh**** job you have,” Armstrong had urged at the event prior to the Super Bowl.

He further named several political figures among the current American administration, saying, “Because when this is over — and it will be over at some point in time — Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Donald Trump, they’re gonna drop you like a bad f****** habit. Come on this side of the line.”

Longtime fans of the band naturally expected a similar show of political brazenness at their latest outing, later expressing their disappointment at the lack thereof.

Green Day joined Bad Bunny as the other headlining act during the Super Bowl final, with the latter leading the championship’s halftime show.

