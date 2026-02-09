Robert Downey Jr. celebrates ‘Super Bowl Doomsday’ as Marvel breaks tradition

Robert Downey Jr. teased the Avengers: Doomsday release as Marvel opted out of any significant action during the Super Bowl.

While fans hoped to catch a glimpse of an official trailer for any one of MCU’s upcoming releases, including Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the comic book studio was notably absent among the teasers released during the sports tournament’s final.

Taking one for the team, the Iron Man actor made Doomsday’s presence felt by sharing a snap of himself and his wife Susan Downey dressed in the film’s merch. The 60-year-old actor will play the villainous Doctor Doom in the forthcoming feature.

Rooting for the championship’s subsequent winners, the Seattle Seahawks, Robert captioned his post, “Team Green”.

Several users under the Oscar-winning star’s post let him know about their disappointment at a lack of an official trailer debut.

“Ok but THE TRAILER?” read the top comment.

While one comment, likely shared before the Super Bowl’s conclusion, said, “trailer confirmed…if i don’t see one ima hold you accountable robert”. (Sic)

Alas, the fans did not get their much awaited look at the new Avengers trailer — an event which marked the end of a long-standing tradition.

According to SlashFilm, Marvel has been “releasing Super Bowl trailers” since 2010, while the studio has participated in the high-profile tournament in some capacity even during the “non-Avengers years.”

Despite the long wait for an official trailer release, Avengers: Doomsday is poised to hit cinemas this year, December 18. While Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated for an earlier release on July 31.