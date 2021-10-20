 
'Shah Rukh Khan being made to pay for not bending to Modi:' Indian Journalist

'Shahrukh Khan being made to pay for not bending to Modi:' Indian Journalist

Indian journalist Swati Chaturwedi believes Aryan Khan is being held in jail due to his father Shah Rukh Khan's political views.

Only a few moments after the star kid was denied bail for the third time, Swati turned to her micro-blogging app and voiced support for the 23-year-old.

"Aryan khan had no drugs in his possession, medical test not done & has no prior criminal record yet he’s denied bail. When the SC says bail is the norm, jail is the exception. Shahrukh Khan being made to pay for not bending to Modi," she claimed on Twitter.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3, after being found on a rave party in a cruise ship.

