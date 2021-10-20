 
Shanna Moakler sets record straight over Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

Shanna Moakler has made it clear that she did not comment on her ex-husband Travis Barker’s recent engagement to Kourtney Kardashian.

The former Miss Universe title winner set the record straight to her Instagram followers for assuming that any of her social media interactions have anything to do with the newly engaged couple.

"PSA I haven’t made a comment on anything going on in the world period," she began her statement. 

"So TY to all my new found psychologist [sic], family therapists, spiritual counselors, momsters and desperate housewives…your unsolicited opinions from trash sites have been noted.

"Whatever would I do without your fortune cookie wisdom [peace sign emoji]."

The move comes after she shared cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories just hours after the news broke. 

