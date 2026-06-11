Kit Harington says ‘Game of Thrones' cast drifted apart after filming ended

Kit Harington has said that he is not really in touch with most of the Game of Thrones cast since the show ended in 2019.

The 39-year-old actor became famous for playing Jon Snow in the HBO series, which were for eight seasons and made its cast huge global stars.

Kit shared that he still talks sometimes to Emilia Clarke and John Bradley, but not much to the rest of the team.

He recently reunited with Peter Dinklage for a Variety interview.

During their chat, Peter asked if he still speaks to the cast where Kit explained that Emilia is nearby so they meet sometimes, but most people had to move on after the show ended.

The star went on to add that it felt like school finishing, where everyone goes their own way after years together.

He also said that he still texts John Bradley and Richard Madden sometimes.

Peter agreed that life gets busy and people stop talking as much and said he should try harder to stay in touch with friends.

Kit then continued saying that the cast simply drifted apart after spending so many intense years working together.

He now moved on with his life as well and got married co star Rose Leslie, as they have two children.

Earlier, Kir also opened up about dealing with stress during his time on the show and said therapy helped him during that period.