Kourtney Kardashian opens up on romantic proposal from Travis Barker, shares more engagement pics

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be over the moon after being treated like a princess by her beau Travis Barker as he proposed the reality star in a very romantic way.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is still flying high after Travis Barker popped the question over the weekend taking her from girlfriend to fiancee, calling the magical day 'a dream.'

The Scott Disick's ex shared a gushing post about her special day on Instagram Wednesday.

Kourtney also shared a collection of intimate photos from the proposal, which went down at sunset on the beach in Montecito, California as cameras rolled for the Kardashian family's new Hulu show.



The 42-year-old reality star wrote: 'I woke up all night thinking it was a dream.'



The new photos show just how special the engagement was for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.