Thursday Oct 21 2021
Queen Elizabeth exhibiting ‘seasonal cold signs’: report

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Experts and royal fans are reportedly concerned for the Queen’s health ever since she has started exhibiting signs of a seasonal cold after walking her dogs. 

The news was announced in an official Buckingham Palace statement that revealed the monarch’s health status and revealed that she’s finally but "reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days".

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.”

“The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

However, despite “showing slight signs of a seasonal cold,” Queen Elizabeth was seen driving around Windsor estate in her Land Rover just this Wednesday. 


