Prince Charles visited MI6 this week says Richard Moore

Thursday Oct 21 2021
Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service Richard Moore said his agency hosted Prince Charles this week as he shared a picture with the Prince of Wales.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a picture with Charles and wrote, "Honour to host our Patron, HRH Prince of Wales in MI6 this week. Great to see him meet the teams and hear about the important work they've been doing. 

He thanked Prince Charles for his visit.

 MI6, is the foreign intelligence service of the United Kingdom, tasked mainly with the covert overseas collection and analysis of human intelligence in support of the UK's national security.

