Friday Oct 22 2021
Engin Altan's wife Neslisah praises him for drama serial 'Barbaroslar'

Friday Oct 22, 2021

Turkish superstar Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar heaped praises on her husband for his stellar performance in the latest drama serial Barbaroslar, saying she is so ‘proud’ of him.

Sharing a sweet photo of their hands in her Instagram Stories, Neslisah said “So proud of you @enginaltandzytn”.

She also showered love on Engin with a heart emoticon.

Earlier, Neslisah posted video clips recorded from their TV screen and admired her husband for his performance in the Barbaroslar.

She also liked Engin’s new look from the drama serial.

Engin Altan, who essays titular role in Dirilis: Ertugrul, is currently seen in another historical drama serial Barbaroslar in which he also plays the lead role.

He also took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scene photo from the sets of Barbaroslar.


