Friday Oct 22 2021
Celine Dion announces ‘heartbreaking’ update to postponed Las Vegas residency

Friday Oct 22, 2021

Celine Dion finally speaks out over the decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency.

The decision comes shortly after news of Dion’s ailing health started making headlines and according to the announcement, the singer is forced to postpone her performance over medical reasons.

The 53-year-old singer’s performance was scheduled from November 5th 2021 to January 19th 2022.

The official announcement was made on Instagram and contained a caption by Dion that read, “I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words.”

“My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful.”

Before concluding she added, I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can.”

