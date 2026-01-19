Tom Holland, Zendaya ‘Spider-Man’ costar’s wedding planning ‘almost done’

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day costar Jacob Batalon is spilling the beans on his wedding preparations.

The 29-year-old American actor and his fiancée Veronica Leahov have entered the homestretch, with arrangements for their big day nearly complete.

During a special New York screening of his new film, The Wrecking Crew, Batalon was asked how the prep process was going.

“It's almost done,” he shared, adding that his soon-to-be wife has done the bulk of the legwork.

“I have not planned anything at all … my fiancée, she's really good at it,” in a conversation with People on Thursday, January 15, the Tarot actor added, praising and appreciating Leahov’s contributions. “I genuinely just was like, ‘Tell me when and where and I'll make it. I'll make it.”

The engaged couple’s wedding planning is nearly done almost a year after the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor popped the question in March during a romantic New York City proposal and shared photos from the special moment on Instagram.

In addition to Batalon, two more Spider-Man: Far From Home actors have embarked on a new chapter and fans are eagerly waiting for their wedding bells.

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s wedding date

While the couple haven't announced a wedding date yet, rampant speculations are pointing towards a potential 2026 wedding.

They got engaged around late 2024, with Zendaya subtly showing a ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Reportedly, their schedules are packed with films like Dune and Spider-Man, so they are not rushing plans.

However, Zendaya's personal stylist and creative partner Law Roach stated he's "resting up for 2026," hinting at the year for the wedding.