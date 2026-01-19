David Beckham snapped removing parking ticket after shopping spree

David and Victoria Beckham were spotted enjoying a shopping trip at Rolex on Bond Street on Sunday, arriving in swanky Rolls Royce.

The newly knighted Sir David and Lady Victoria, exuded couple energy as the pair appeared to thoroughly enjoy making some luxurious purchases, despite an ongoing family feud.

However, a new clip shows David leaving the store and ripping a parking ticket off the windscreen, while his wife Victoria is seen walking around the car to get into the passenger seat.

The pair then get into their car and drive off.

The black badge Rolls Royce Cullinan is worth around £600,000.

It comes after their estranged son Brooklyn Beckham was was spotted hanging out with Tristan Thompson and Teyana Taylor at the opening of Gymkhana at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Friday.

The aspiring chef, 26, enjoyed 'some me' time but interestingly without his wife, Nicola Peltz, as he mingled with Hollywood stars. Brooklyn and the billionaire heiress have been caught in an ongoing family feud, which has resulted in the aspiring chef missing major family moments throughout the year.

He did not attend David’s 50th birthday, Victoria’s Netflix series launch, or her fashion shows.

Brooklyn has also skipped family events while spending most of his time in US with his wife Nicola Peltz.