Karley Scott Collins breaks silence over Keith Urban romance rumours

Karley Scott Collins addresses Keith Urban romance rumours

Karley Scott Collins has publicly shut down speculation linking her romantically to Keith Urban, firmly denying reports that suggested the two were dating following Urban’s divorce from Nicole Kidman.

The 26-year-old country singer addressed the rumours directly, calling them false and unnecessary as online chatter continued to spread.

Collins broke her silence on Sunday, January 18, using her Instagram Stories to respond to an article that claimed Urban, 58, had “moved in with GF Karley Scott Collins.”

Sharing a screenshot of the headline, she wrote, “Yall, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue.”

Her message left little room for interpretation, as she made it clear that the rumours connecting her to Urban are not based in fact.

The speculation gained momentum shortly after Urban and Kidman finalised their divorce earlier this month. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the former couple officially ended their marriage on January 6 in a Nashville court after 19 years together.

The paperwork states that neither Urban nor Kidman, both 58, will pay alimony or spousal support.

Kidman will serve as the primary parent to their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15. Kidman also shares two adult children, Bella and Conor, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Kidman initially filed for divorce in September 2025, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the couple had been separated quietly for some time and were taking space before finalising their decision.

“[They] needed time to figure out if they were going to actually divorce,” the insider said, adding that Kidman still hoped the relationship could be repaired.

“She had faith they could work it out,” the source shared, noting, “This wasn’t Nicole’s decision, and she is devastated.”

As rumours continue to swirl online, Collins’ direct response serves as a clear attempt to put an end to the narrative.

By addressing the claims herself, the singer emphasized that the reports linking her to Urban are unfounded, urging fans and readers to separate speculation from reality.