Josh Charles reacts to fans response to ‘The Good Wife’ exit

Josh Charles is opening up about the lasting emotional impact of his exit from The Good Wife, admitting he wasn’t fully prepared for just how strongly fans would react to the death of his character, Will Gardner.

More than a decade later, the response continues to follow him, reminding him of the deep connection viewers formed with the show and its characters.

In an interview published by The Hollywood Reporter on January 15, Charles reflected on his 2014 departure from the legal drama.

While he was involved in the decision to leave the series during its fifth season, he said the scale of the audience reaction caught him off guard.

“I knew it would be a surprise, but the impact and response to it was one that honestly, I wasn’t fully braced for myself,” the 54-year-old shared.

“You live in these bubbles and forget that, oh my God, there are a lot of people watching this who are invested in the show. You forget sometimes.”

The actor explained that the experience made him truly appreciate the power of television storytelling.

He described how audiences don’t just watch characters, they emotionally invest in them and follow their journeys closely.

That realisation, he said, was both humbling and eye-opening, reinforcing why stories matter so deeply to viewers.

Charles starred on The Good Wife from its premiere in September 2009 until his unexpected exit in 2014, but the show’s influence hasn’t faded.

According to the actor, fans still reach out regularly to share how his character’s death affected them.

“I have people, every day, DMing me or coming up to me. ‘I just saw this for the first time.’ ‘I just rewatched this and I started sobbing again.’ ‘It was like watching a friend die.’ That’s an odd thing to experience, but I’m just really proud of it,” he said.

Looking back, Charles said the goal was always to create characters people genuinely cared about.

“At the end of the day, you are trying to build characters that people care about, that they connect to. And I think people did with him,” he added.

He also reflected fondly on his time working with creators Robert and Michelle King, saying he went into the series not knowing what to expect but walked away with deep appreciation and love for the experience.