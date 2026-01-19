Jesy Nelson breaks off engagement weeks after daughters' SMA diagnosis

Jesy Nelson left fans shocked after ending her relationship with fiancé Zion Foster, just few weeks after revealing that their twin daughters had been diagnosed with a severe neuromuscular disease.

The former Little Mix star, 34, and rapper, 26, who got engaged in September 2025 after three years together, are reportedly said to remain 'united as co-parents' despite calling it off their relationship.

The news appears to be confirmed after Jesy was spotted without her wedding ring during her This Morning appearance earlier this month, where she discussed her daughters Ocean and Story's Type 1 SMA (spinal muscular atrophy) diagnoses.

A source said : 'She and Zion remain friends and are fully focused on their daughters'.Before going on to tell The Sun: 'Their priority continues to be the well-being of their daughters.' They are fully united in co-parenting'.

For those unversed, the eight-month-old twin daughters, who were born prematurely in May after a high-risk pregnancy, have now been diagnosed with a rare and severe muscle disease.

The singer shared the devastating news in a lengthy and emotional Instagram video posted on Saturday, January 3, revealing that Ocean Jade and Story Monroe have Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 — the most serious form of the condition.

SMA is a genetic neuromuscular disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness. According to the Cleveland Clinic, there is no cure, though early treatment can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.