Britney Spears makes emotional confession about lifelong friend Madonna

January 19, 2026


Britney Spears has revealed who she looks up to “more than anyone” and it’s a special associate from her past.

Sharing a portrait of Madonna from her 2003 collaboration with photographer Steven Klein, the Toxic singer launched into a fiery rave about “the spiritual animal awakening.”

“The beast within … I prefer to call it the spiritual animal awakening. It’s been a long time for me … I know the wild ones more than anyone !!!” her Instagram caption began.

“Yet, we’re honestly all the same under our mask we secretly wear every day !!! Vulnerability, fragility, insanity, real innocence … but also confusion, depression, extreme hurt, anger … stuck in our heads.”

Further stating that everyone goes through the emotions which she has listed, the Grammy winner wrote that “sometimes the spiritual animal is the only way to cross to the other side,” while describing it as “the most unknown powerful existence there is.”

“I admire and look up to Madonna more than anyone … wise, incredibly strong and has remained gentle and genius,” added the 44-year-old pop star.

The unexpected declaration served as an oft-forgotten reminder of the solid camaraderie shared between Britney Spears and the Queen of Pop over the years.

Besides their professional collaborations, which includes the hit single Me Against the Music, Madonna was also in attendance at Britney’s 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari. The pair have since divorced.

