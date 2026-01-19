Kevin O'Leary gushes over ‘Marty Supreme' costar Timothée Chalamet

Kevin O’Leary praises Timothée Chalamet

Kevin O’Leary has nothing but praise for his Marty Supreme costar Timothée Chalamet, offering a glimpse into how the young actor is handling fame at a moment when his career is reaching new heights.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE at the annual BAFTA Tea at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, O’Leary shared that despite major awards recognition and growing global attention, Chalamet remains remarkably unchanged.

According to O’Leary, 71, Chalamet’s success has not affected his attitude or work ethic.

“He's very well-grounded. He's a very normal guy,” he said, noting that the actor’s sense of balance is rooted in his upbringing.

O’Leary recalled spending time with Chalamet’s mother in New York, describing the experience warmly and pointing to the strong foundation behind the 30-year-old star.

“He is focused on work and he doesn't screw around until he's got it nailed down. I think that's a good attribute,” O’Leary added.

“He hasn't let any of the stardom stuff affect him at all. He's the same guy I met at the beginning. Eight months later, he's the same guy.”

Chalamet, who has already earned both a Critics Choice Award and a Golden Globe for his performance in the film, plays Marty Mauser, a determined and gritty ping pong player chasing greatness.

O’Leary shared that watching Chalamet prepare for the role gave him firsthand insight into the actor’s commitment to method acting.

“I certainly saw what a method actor is like. That's not how I work, but that's how he works. And I think he was fantastic,” he said.

Beyond their on-screen collaboration, the two also connected over a shared off-set interest.

O’Leary revealed that both he and Chalamet are passionate about watches, a hobby that became a frequent topic of conversation during filming.

“He's a big watch guy. So am I. We have a lot of fun with watches … we talk about watches all the time,” he said, even hinting that he might gift Chalamet a timepiece if the actor takes home an Oscar this year.

Through O’Leary’s reflections, a clear picture emerges of Chalamet as a focused, grounded performer whose dedication and humility continue to impress those working closest to him.