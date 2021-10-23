 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Arjun Kapoor shares a PDA-filled photo to wish Malaika Arora on her birthday

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who made his relationship public with Malaika Arora in 2019, shared a loved-up photo with his lady-love to wish her on 48th birthday on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the Panipat actor posted a PDA-filled photo with Malaika and wished her a very happy birthday.

Sharing the photo, Arjun Kapoor also wrote a sweet note for her.

“On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest...”, the actor said in the caption.

In the photo, Malaika can be seen kissing Arjun on his head as he smiles for the camera.

Commenting on the post, Malaika said “Clearly I am making you smile in this pic”.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also took an opportunity to wish their favourite actress a very happy birthday.

