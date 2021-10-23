Elton John dishes his idea of life after retirement from music

Elton John is has only one plan post his retirement and that revolves around spending time with his kids.

Speaking in a recent interview with Today, the 74-year-old reflected on his thoughts of spending more time with his family after retirement.

"I'll be 76 [when the tour is over]," he began, referring to his final Europe tour, scheduled in 2023.

"I don't know how much time I have left on this earth after that. You know, I've had enough applause. I don't want to keep traveling. I don't want to be away from my family."

Elton John has two children, son Zachary, 10, and Elijah, 8 whom he shares with husband David Furnish.