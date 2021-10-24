 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Ishaan Khatter brings Ananya Pandey flowers ahead of Monday NCB summon

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Ishaan Khatter brings Ananya Pandey flowers ahead of Monday NCB summon
Ishaan Khatter brings Ananya Pandey flowers ahead of Monday NCB summon

Indian actor Ishaan Khatter is paying a visit to rumored girlfriend Ananya Pandey with a bouquet of flowers.

On Saturday, paparazzi spotted Ishaan stepping out from a florist with a bunch of flowers before heading to Ananya's house in Khar west.

For his day out, Ishaan wore a white vest and blue sweatpants.

Ananya Pandey found herself in hot waters when her name appeared in a number of WhatsApp chats in Aryan Khan's phone. According to Narcotics Control Bureau, the actor agreed to procure marijuana for the star kid.



More From Showbiz:

Aryan Khan maintains sanity by reading Hindu mythology, novels in Jail

Aryan Khan maintains sanity by reading Hindu mythology, novels in Jail

Moammar Rana shares rare photo with Salman Khan before India-Pakistan match

Moammar Rana shares rare photo with Salman Khan before India-Pakistan match
Sonu Nigam reveals that his father manages all his finance till date

Sonu Nigam reveals that his father manages all his finance till date
Ali Azmat on Noor Jehan statement: 'PTV was so bad that we didn’t feel like watching it'

Ali Azmat on Noor Jehan statement: 'PTV was so bad that we didn’t feel like watching it'
Sunny Leone dubs dating Russell Peters the 'biggest mistake of my life'

Sunny Leone dubs dating Russell Peters the 'biggest mistake of my life'
Arjun Kapoor shares a PDA-filled photo to wish Malaika Arora on her birthday

Arjun Kapoor shares a PDA-filled photo to wish Malaika Arora on her birthday
Watch: Imran Ashraf, Sadia Khan exude infectious love tale in track 'Tera Deewana'

Watch: Imran Ashraf, Sadia Khan exude infectious love tale in track 'Tera Deewana'

Malaika Arora on how she deals with negative criticism

Malaika Arora on how she deals with negative criticism

Watch: Inside Shahveer Jafry's glittering Mehndi ceremony, dances

Watch: Inside Shahveer Jafry's glittering Mehndi ceremony, dances
Naimal Khawar Khan steals hearts in emerald green saree at Usman Mukhtar's wedding

Naimal Khawar Khan steals hearts in emerald green saree at Usman Mukhtar's wedding
Aditya Chopra announces Broadway debut with 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege'

Aditya Chopra announces Broadway debut with 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege'
Sara Ali Khan trolled for sending birthday wishes to Amit Shah

Sara Ali Khan trolled for sending birthday wishes to Amit Shah

Latest

view all