‘Rust’ director breaks silence over ‘tragic’ death of Halyna Hutchins

‘Rust’ director reveals he is absolutely “gutted by the loss” of his cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.



For those unversed, the director, Joel Souza was also hospitalized as a result of a shooting on set.



He broke his silence to Deadline and was quoted saying, “I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch and always pushed me to be better.”

“My thoughts are with her family at this most difficult time. I am humbled and grateful by the outpouring of affection we have received from our filmmaking community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who have reached out….. It will surely aid in my recovery."