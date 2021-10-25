Ali Zafar takes to streets after Pakistan's iconic T20 win over India

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar hit the streets following the Men in Green’s historic T20 win against India in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a slice of the celebrations.

In the video the singer can be seen enjoying with the electric crowd as they danced, chanted joyously and blared their car horns.

“Pakistanis celebrating victory on the road. So heartwarming to see the smiles and joy on their faces,” he captioned the post.

Pakistan successfully chased their 152-run target with 13 balls to spare without losing any wicket, in turn registering their first-ever win against the arch-rivals in ICC World Cup events.

