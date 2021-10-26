Kylie Jenner accused of 'blackfishing'

 
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Kylie Jenner is facing more accusations of 'blackfishing' after sharing a very tan Instagram video last week.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul's complexion looked far darker than usual while the fashionista posed up in one of her luxury cars, prompting claims she was 'blackfishing' or presenting herself as black on social media.

One person tweeted about Jenner: 'Nobody talks about kylie's blackfishing huh.' Kylie along with her sisters has been criticized over cultural appropriation accusations in the past.

'Blackfishing' describes someone who pretends to be black on social media for social or financial gain - using make-up, hairstyles, or even surgery to alter their appearance and adopt characteristics typically associated with women of color.

The term came to prominence after a post calling out the 'alarming' amount of 'white girls cosplaying as black women on Instagram' was liked nearly 50,000 times on Twitter.

The reality star, in the videos, can be seen spending time inside her custom Rolls Royce with sister Kendall Jenner, sometimes chatting, sometimes just pouting at her phone.

Kylie Jenner previously faced accusations of blackfishing after she was accused of changing the caption of an August 2020 Instagram from 'brown skinned girl,' to 'brown eyed girl.'

