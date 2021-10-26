Asim Azhar 'promises' fans new song after Pakistan vs.India victory

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021
Singer Asim Azhar is celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in the October 24th T20 World Cup match with a special announcement.
The Teriyaan hitmaker turned to his Twitter on Monday to announce a celebratory single for fans.
"Kal raat ki khushi mein...new single releasing after world cup [heart emoticons] first song of the album[folded hand emoticons]," shared Asim Azhar.
Sharing the Tweet to his Instagram Stories later, Asim promised fans that his new single is coming sooner than they tink.
"there. i said it. its a promise," Asim assured fans.