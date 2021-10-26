Watch: Bunty Aur Babli 2 official trailer out now!

 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Rani Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan are running after their imposters in the much-awaited sequel of the 2005 film.

The trailer of Yash Raj Film's crime comedy has officially been released and it is living up to its reputation with all the more drama and chaos.

The original film cast Abhishek Bachchan alongside Rani Mukherjee, a role which has now been taken over by Saif Ali Khan.

The duo is also joined by new-age Bunty and Babli, starring Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is releasing in cinemas on November 19.

