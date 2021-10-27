 
entertainment
Katrina Kaif getting married to Vicky Kaushal?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding preparations are reportedly in full swing as they are ready to take their relationship to the next level. 

There are rumours and speculations that the two are all set to tie the knot this November-December and is already prepping up for their wedding ceremony. 

Local media, citing source, claimed that the pair's wedding outfits are being designed by a renowned fashion designer.

Katrina and Vicky were rumoured to be dating for a while now, however the duo always insisted that they were 'just friends'. 

The romance reportedly began blooming between the duo, when Vicky admitted that he had a crush on Katrina.The actress chose to remain tight lipped. However, the buzz around the two refused to die down.

The two have been in news since Nick Jonas accidentally captured a video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dancing together. The duo tried hard to keep their relationship under wraps, but their fans always spot love in their pics and videos. 

