Wednesday Oct 27 2021
Sheryl Crow shares details about her motherhood journey

American singer Sheryl Crow is touching upon her motherhood journey and her decision to adopt.

During an interview on the recent episode of the podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb, Crow shared details about her decision to adopt sons, Levi, 11 and Wyatt, 14.

"I had the gift of getting a lot of things out of my system before I had my kids, or before I got my kids. So there wasn't anything that I felt like I was missing," she shared.

"If I stayed home and something was going on, I just didn't feel like I was missing anything, that I wanted to be anywhere else, and that's a gift,” she went on to say.

The singer further said that she "just never didn't think I would have kids" but her mother’s support was the reason she started believing that she doesn’t need to be married to start a family.

"You have a family around you who will stand at the altar with you at baptism and say, 'We are his community, or her community.' "

"The story I was telling myself limited what I thought I could have, until somebody stepped in and said, 'Wait a minute, your story doesn't have to look like your mom and dad's story.’ Families look like all different things,” she added. 

