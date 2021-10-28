 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner stuns fans as she tries on one of her Halloween costumes

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Kendall Jenner stuns fans as she tries on one of her Halloween costumes

Kendall Jenner left fans in awe with her new style as she tried on a corpse bride Halloween costume on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old supermodel stole the attention of her fans and followers as she appears in a corpse bride outfit with an ivory satin gown and veil with her brunette hair worn down.

In one of the pictures she posted on Instagram, the Vogue cover girl took the dress off to show off her lingerie that made the most of her 5ft11in frame. She added gloves over her green nails and platform heels in an off white color.

Kendall Jenner stuns fans as she tries on one of her Halloween costumes

'4 days till halloween, yer corpse bride,' the sister of Kylie Jenner wrote in her caption for her nearly 200million Instagram followers.

Kendall Jenner stuns fans as she tries on one of her Halloween costumes

In previous years she has dressed up as Jenner as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire for Halloween 2020.

Kendall was accused of culturally appropriating Mexican culture earlier this year, when she starred in a controversial advertising campaign for 818 Tequila.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie and kids grace star-studded blue carpet at Eternals UK premiere

Angelina Jolie and kids grace star-studded blue carpet at Eternals UK premiere
Sheriff says Alec Baldwin's gun shot live bullet on New Mexico set

Sheriff says Alec Baldwin's gun shot live bullet on New Mexico set
Prince Harry would 'never forgive himself' if Queen died before he met her

Prince Harry would 'never forgive himself' if Queen died before he met her
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle targeted by 'coordinated harassment campaign' on Twitter: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle targeted by 'coordinated harassment campaign' on Twitter: report
Queen's commitment to duties puts royal family members 'to shame'

Queen's commitment to duties puts royal family members 'to shame'

Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' gets 388 million views on YouTube

Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' gets 388 million views on YouTube

Tristan Thompson shares sweet snap of True, Prince

Tristan Thompson shares sweet snap of True, Prince

Queen Elizabeth not 'well enough to undertake external engagements'

Queen Elizabeth not 'well enough to undertake external engagements'

Anne Heche reveals getting 'blacklisted‘ due to romance with Ellen Degeneres

Anne Heche reveals getting 'blacklisted‘ due to romance with Ellen Degeneres
Adam Levine speaks out about woman grabbing him during 'Maroon 5' show

Adam Levine speaks out about woman grabbing him during 'Maroon 5' show
Questions swirl in Alec Baldwin shooting case ahead of sheriff's update

Questions swirl in Alec Baldwin shooting case ahead of sheriff's update
Prince Harry, Prince William tensions started before Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Prince William tensions started before Meghan Markle

Latest

view all