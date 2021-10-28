Kendall Jenner stuns fans as she tries on one of her Halloween costumes

Kendall Jenner left fans in awe with her new style as she tried on a corpse bride Halloween costume on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old supermodel stole the attention of her fans and followers as she appears in a corpse bride outfit with an ivory satin gown and veil with her brunette hair worn down.



In one of the pictures she posted on Instagram, the Vogue cover girl took the dress off to show off her lingerie that made the most of her 5ft11in frame. She added gloves over her green nails and platform heels in an off white color.

'4 days till halloween, yer corpse bride,' the sister of Kylie Jenner wrote in her caption for her nearly 200million Instagram followers.

In previous years she has dressed up as Jenner as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire for Halloween 2020.

Kendall was accused of culturally appropriating Mexican culture earlier this year, when she starred in a controversial advertising campaign for 818 Tequila.