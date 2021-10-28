Bella Hadid says Gigi and Zayn’s daughter is ‘the biggest gift’ for the Hadid clan

Bella Hadid spoke about sister Gigi Hadid’s daughter with British singer Zayn Malik

American supermodel Bella Hadid has opened up about her niece Khai and the joy she brings to her life.

During a chat with Daily Pop on E!, the supermodel, 25, spoke about sister Gigi Hadid’s daughter with British singer Zayn Malik.

"I want to be with the baby and I want to wake up early and be there,” said aunt Bella about her 13-month-old niece.

"I never knew that I could have this much joy in my life. She's the biggest gift. Our family has changed in the best way for the better,” she shared.

"Are there full-time aunties out there?" she said, adding that she could spend her entire day with the baby.

Back in September, when Khai turned one, her aunt took to Instagram and wrote a heartwarming birthday note for her, along with some endearing photos.

"Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn't know my heart could grow this big!!!!" she wrote.

"You make me smile when I'm sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive. I can't wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all @[email protected] thank you for my forever best friend,” she added.